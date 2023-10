As we commemorate this year’s World Teachers’ Day, I wish to call on governments at all levels to address the issues of welfare and wellbeing…

As we commemorate this year’s World Teachers’ Day, I wish to call on governments at all levels to address the issues of welfare and wellbeing of our great teachers. Despite their significant roles in the society, teachers are poorly paid both by the government and the private sector. It is time we improve the wellbeing of teachers through enhanced pay packages.

Daniel Akoh wrote from New Nyanya, Nasarawa State

