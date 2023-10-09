Teachers most hardworking professionals – ASUSS

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Julius Ogundiran, has described teachers as the most hardworking professionals…

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Julius Ogundiran, has described teachers as the most hardworking professionals on earth.

He spoke in Abuja during the 2023 annual celebration of World Teachers’ Day with the theme, ‘The teachers we need for the education we want – The global imperative to reverse the teachers’ shortage’.

He said teachers needed to be celebrated because professional teachers were always patient and caring.

“It is worth knowing that teachers are the most hard-working, most punctual, most loyal, calm, obedient and most simple to approach on earth.

“They actually deserve to be celebrated; professional teachers are always patient and carefree. This goes to say that it is high time we motivate and encourage ourselves.

“Self-motivation plays a vital role in our profession and helps to eradicate thinking and sadistic motivation,” he said.

Ogundiran, who described teachers as nation builders, expressed dissatisfaction with the welfare of teachers despite their unique contributions to national development.

“I want to state categorically that the collapse of education is the collapse of a nation, while neglect of teachers in a nation is the collapse of education,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...