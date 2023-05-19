Tambuwal immortalises Shagari, Sultans Sa’ad, Dasuki, Danfodiyo, Malami

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has renamed the Sokoto State University after Sheikh Abdullahi Fodiyo, younger brother to the founder of Sokoto Caliphate, Sheikh Usmanu Danfodiyo. The…

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has renamed the Sokoto State University after Sheikh Abdullahi Fodiyo, younger brother to the founder of Sokoto Caliphate, Sheikh Usmanu Danfodiyo.

The Sokoto State University of Education was named after late President Shehu Shagari while the Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital under construction was named after Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

The governor also immortalised the late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki and Sarkin Sudan Wurno and former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Shehu Malami by renaming Shehu Shagari College of Education and College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Wurno after them.

Also, the College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Wamakko was renamed Sheikh Haliru Binji College of Legal and Islamic Studies while the College of Nursing, Tambuwal was renamed after Balaraba Buda.

The Commissioner for Justice, Suleiman Usman (SAN), disclosed these after the state executive council meeting presided over by the governor on Wednesday.