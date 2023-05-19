We don’t know Chibok girls’ whereabouts – Military

The military says it lacks the capacity or technology to know the whereabouts of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014. Director,…

The military says it lacks the capacity or technology to know the whereabouts of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.

Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this in Abuja on Thursday while fielding questions from journalists shortly after bi-weekly press briefing.

“Precisely on the Chibok girls, the Chibok girls are just like any other human beings like us here; you cannot see anybody walking and just identify that this is a Chibok girl. There’s no way the military can have the capacity or technology know that precisely this is where the Chibok girls are.

“It’s quite some time now that these girls have been missing or abducted. So, now because of the intensity of operations, most of them are escaping from the terrorists and coming out. It’s only when they come out that we can now identify that this is one of the abducted Chibok girls.

Direct Entry, UTME candidates to sit for same exam henceforth — JAMB

Zamfara governor under investigation for N70bn fraud – EFCC

“Our troops are conducting operations daily in Sambisa forest and are recovering weapons and ammunition. Majority of the weapons displayed for the Nigerians to see were recovered from Sambisa forest,” he said.

He also said the Sambisa forest “is not impenetrable” as operations were conducted there forcing terrorists to come out and surrender.

He assured that the military and other security agencies were working round the clock to make the May 29 presidential inauguration successful.