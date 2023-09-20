MohBad: Protests in Lagos, Ogun, Delta

The last may not have been heard about the mysterious death of young musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad, as some youths stormed the…

The last may not have been heard about the mysterious death of young musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad, as some youths stormed the Panseke area of Abeokuta, Ogun State to protest his demise on Tuesday.

The youths who wore black attires symbolising mourning gathered in their numbers at the skating ground arena in Abeokuta carrying placards with inscriptions like #JusticeForMohbad, and #Who off Light among others.

Some days ago, some youths flooded some streets in Ikorodu, Lagos to protest Mohbad’s death, as they were seen holding placards with: “We no go gree, justice for Mohbad.”

Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records owned by Azeez Faashola, popularly known as Naira Marley died at last Tuesday the age of 27.

Sources said some youths also protested in Lagos around the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) area.

In the same vein, youths gathered at Effurun Road in Warri Delta State on Tuesday, to demand justice for Mohbad.

Many unfounded reports making rounds on social media are accusing Naira Marley of alleged involvement in Mohbad’s death.

Naira Marley, however, while mourning Mohbad described him as “more than an artiste or signee but brother and dear friend” to him.

Daily Trust recalls that the Lagos State Police Command on Monday inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the mysterious death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government yesterday invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the police in probing the death of the late music star.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed that all those who may have played a role in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

While noting that a 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death, he said the involvement of DSS would widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and the use of best-in-class technology to unearth the truth

While appealing for calm, he urged fans and friends of the deceased to refrain from making inflammatory utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on the matter

Also, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, led a delegation of the government to visit the mother of the late artiste.

Hamzat, who reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation, said the state would support the upbringing and welfare of Mohbad’s son, Liam.

