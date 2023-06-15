Taiwo Awoniyi is third most valuable signing in Premier League last season

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest has been ranked as the third most valuable attacker in the 22/23 Premier League season, according to data from Live…

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest has been ranked as the third most valuable attacker in the 22/23 Premier League season, according to data from Live Football Tickets.

After creating a seed list of notable players who transferred to new teams in the Premier League 22/23 season, Live Football Tickets experts utilised FBref to investigate statistics for the number of goals and the number of completed tackles for the top 10 most successful attacking and defensive transfers.

These statistics were compared to the player’s transfer fee to create a ‘price per goal’ and ‘price per completed tackle’ metric. Here it was concluded which of the best-performing signings this season was the best value.

The data shows that Carlos Vinícius is the most valuable attacker in the 22/23 Premier League season, costing Fulham £863,435 per goal.

The Brazilian striker has bagged five Premier League goals this season, averaging 0.41 goals per 90 minutes, but due to his impressively low cost of just over £4.3 million, he has proven the most value for money.

The second most valuable attacker this season is Erling Haaland, costing Manchester City £1,439,058 per Premier League goal.

Haaland cost a whopping £51.8 million but managed to secure his place as one of the highest value-for-money attackers by scoring 36 Premier League goals, more than anyone in the history of the league.

Rounding off the top three is Awoniyi, costing £1,770,042 per Premier League goal.

The Nigerian striker cost an estimated £17.7 million, which can be viewed as a hefty fee for a newly promoted club.

However, he helped Forest remain in the Premier League with his vital 10-goal contributions, averaging 0.64 goals every 90 minutes played.

Here is the list of the top ten most valuable attackers signed last season:

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...