Kingship tussle: Anambra monarch remanded in prison

An Anambra High Court sitting in Awka has remanded one Chief Denis Ezebuilo at the Awka Correctional Center till June 15, 2023, when his bail application will be heard.

Ezebuilo, one of the claimants to the traditional ruler’s stool of Amanuke Community, Awka North of the state was remanded for not showing up in the case between him and Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to the charge sheet No A/26c/2022, the defendant had unlawfully on December 31, 2019, with the intention to create communal war proclaimed himself the Eze elect of Amanuke community, unlawfully claimed the legitimate traditional ruler of Amanuke and also portrayed himself as the traditional ruler of Amanuke community.

The offenses are punishable under section 19 (a) of Traditional Rulers laws No 14 of 2981 of Anambra State.

After reading the charges to him, he pleaded not guilty to the three count charges and was remanded for avoiding the court proceedings since 2022.

While delivering his verdict, the presiding judge, Hon Justice Charles Okaa, said the defendant cannot joke with the court processes.

When the defendant counsel pleaded that his client would be in court at the next adjourning date, the judge replied that the defendant was not entitled to such benefit.

The case was adjourned till June 20, 2023 for mention.

