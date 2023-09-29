Taiwan seeks collaboration to help Nigeria grow non-oil sector

The Representative and Head of Mission of the Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria, Mr Andy Liu, has expressed his country’s willingness to support Nigeria to…

The Representative and Head of Mission of the Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria, Mr Andy Liu, has expressed his country’s willingness to support Nigeria to grow its non-oil sector to catalyse economic development.

The diplomat in an interview in Lagos said he admired how Nigerians had embraced digital communication, evident in their increased usage of mobile phones, internet connectivity, and online platforms like Jumia and Konga.

He said the rise of e-commerce and digital services showcases the power and potential of utilising smartphones and other mobile devices for business and communication purposes.

Liu encouraged Nigeria to continue strengthening its digital infrastructure and seize the opportunities presented by the digital economy.

“It is important to strengthen the infrastructure of the digital economy and this is where we can offer our experience in the digital economy,” he said.

He said that leveraging Taiwan’s expertise in this area could benefit not only Nigeria, but also other African countries.

