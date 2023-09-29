Drug abuse kills dreams – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has cautioned primary and secondary school students in Ogun State to abstain from drug abuse as it kills…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has cautioned primary and secondary school students in Ogun State to abstain from drug abuse as it kills dreams and destroys their future.

Mrs Ibibia Odili, the Ogun State Commander of NDLEA, stated this on Thursday in Abeokuta at a programme organised for students by the Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation.

Odili, represented by Eucharia Ekwu, Deputy State Commander, explained that it was crucial for the students, regardless of age, to understand the potential dangers that illicit substances posed, saying they killed dreams.

She told the students that illicit drugs could have devastating effects on their health, education and future. (NAN)

