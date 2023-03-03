Synagogue opens first branch in Nigeria

The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has opened its first branch in Nigeria. The branch was opened in Ondo, the home state of its…

The edifice is sited along Ilesha-Owo Express Way in Akure, the State capital.

While commissioning the church, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by his Deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, described the new SCOAN branch in Akure as “a giant stride of the church under the leadership of Pastor Evelyn Joshua with tremendous grace for the upliftment of the people of Ondo State in particular who will benefit more of God’s blessings as people from this environment won’t have to be travelling to Lagos for worship because the spirit of God is one and is here”.

He commended the vision of the SCOAN and congratulated its leadership under Pastor Evelyn Joshua, wife of the founder, for her “perseverance in holding forth and reinforcing the legacy of the founder in keeping the saints together after the passing of the founder, Prophet TB Joshua”.

According to the Deputy Governor, the importance of church could not be overemphasized in individual life and nation building.

“The moral character mouldings, love, peace and unity preached by the church are cardinal principles of true nation building” he stated adding that “with this new branch here many lives will be turned around”.

Pastor Mrs Evelyn TB Joshua, SCOAN worldwide leader in her address said the opening of Akure branch was out of the divine command to expand for the fulfillment of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’s mission on earth.

“We are doing this today by God’s authority and permission of the Holy Spirit to meet the expanding dream of the Ministry by spreading Christ’s message and evangelism.”

“Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ has further brought salvation, healing, deliverance and God’s abundant blessings to your domains and it has come to stay with regular church activities”.

She expressed gratitude to members and partners all over the world for their steadfastness and efforts for the glory of God.

Other prominent personalities in attendance include His Royal Highness Oba Isa Olanipekun, the Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, HRM, Deji of Akure Oba Aladetoyinbo, represented by a Senior High Chief, SHC Anthony Falowo HRH Engr. Dr. Franklyn Akakuru Dabrinze, Izoagba ancient kingdom in Imo state and host of others from different walks of life.