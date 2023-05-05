Suspended Adamawa REC granted bail after 3 days in custody

Hudu Yunusa-Ari, suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, has been granted bail after three days in police custody. Yunusa-Ari was arrested over the controversial…

Hudu Yunusa-Ari, suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, has been granted bail after three days in police custody.

Yunusa-Ari was arrested over the controversial role he played in the Adamawa governorship election.

He had declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, aka Binani, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner of the election midway into collation of results.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had overruled and summoned him to Abuja, but he went into hiding.

I have no regrets declaring Binani winner – Suspended Adamawa REC

Suspended Adamawa REC on the run – INEC

Subsequently, INEC wrote to the Inspector-General of Police to demand the REC’s probe.

The police announced the arrest of Yunusa-Ari on Tuesday.

In a statement on Friday, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, said Yunusa-Ari had been granted administrative bail.

He disclosed that the suspended REC had been asked to report every weekday.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby confirms that Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who has been in custody for interrogations by the police in the course of investigations into allegations of impropriety during the supplementary gubernatorial polls in the state, has been granted administrative bail by the Police while investigations subsist,” he said.

“He is expected to report at the Police Headquarters every weekday while investigations are ongoing on the matter.”