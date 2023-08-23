Suspected Yahoo boys arrested for burying newborn alive in Rivers

The police in Rivers State in collaboration with PHALGA security watch and the State Neighbourhood Watch have arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as…

The police in Rivers State in collaboration with PHALGA security watch and the State Neighbourhood Watch have arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo boys, for allegedly burying a newborn baby alive at Andoni Waterfront, Eagle Island in Port Harcourt.

The Chairman of PLGA security watch Victor Ohaji, who doubles as the Chief Security Officer of Eagle Island, said he got intelligence that some Yahoo boys were doing incantation at the waterfront on Wednesday.

He said he mobilised his men and on getting to the waterfront, the boys had left.

Ohaji said on close observation, it was discovered that the youths buried something in the waterfront.

He said on digging the ground, a dead newborn baby boy was exhumed from the ground.

He explained that he alerted the Rivers State Neighbourhood and the Station Officer of the Police Post at Eagle Island who he said informed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Azikiwe Police Division.

He stated that the PLGA Security Watch, Rivers State Neighbourhood and the police mobilised and went in search of the suspects.

He said while they were combing Eagle Island, the suspects who were coming out from one hotel saw them and ran in different directions, adding the joint security force apprehended 12 of them and were taken to Azikiwe Police Division in Port Harcourt.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, a human rights advocate, Prince Wiro, has condemned the act.

Wiro, who is also the National Coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, described the incident as “the height of wickedness and man’s inhumanity to man.”

The rights advocate while commending the security operatives for the achievement called on the police to spread their investigation to arrest fleeing suspects and ensure justice is done on the matter.

