94-year-old man arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has on the 18th of August, 2023 apprehended a 94-year-old man, Muhammed Abubakar, for raping a 13-year-old girl in the Tappare ward, Ganye Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement made available to the press by the Police Public Relation Officer, SP Sulaiman Nguroje on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the suspect who is identified as an herbalist, is said to have been in the habit of deceiving young females by giving them sugar and sweet items. However, it happens that on 12/08/2023 while the victim was passing by the suspect’s house, he called her into the house and took advantage of her by having an unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The statement revealed that investigation, so far reveals that the suspect while committing the act rubbed some concoction in the form of perfume on the victim which made the victim ill after the incident.

“It was as a result of the illness that when questioned by her mother, she opened up to her about what had happened. The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters Ganye, by the mother of the victim.”

The statement also disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola has frowned at the ugly incident and has directed the officer in charge of the family support unit of the command to take over the investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of the perpetrators.

“The Police boss equally calls on the members of the public particularly parents to be watchful of their wards against criminally minded elements and key into the Command’s effort in fighting to end all forms of gender-based violence.” The statement said.

