Suspected rapist stabs man, 2 wives

A suspected rapist has stabbed two housewives and their husband in Suleja, Niger State.

One of the affected women said the incident took place at Kaduna Road in Suleja around 11.30pm on Friday during a heavy downpour.

She said, “Our husband was passing the night in the room of the first wife, when the man forced my own room door open.

“He came in naked and dragged me into my bed, holding me by the neck and hitting me with a knife at the same, while warning me to remain quiet.”

Also speaking, the first wife, Zilfa Umar, said she alongside her husband were attracted by the squabble and rushed toward the victim’s room.

The husband, Mallam Umar Abdullahi, was not at home when our reporter visited as he was said to have gone to the Suleja Police Area Command where some suspects connected to the case were arrested.

When contacted, the area commander, ACP Muhammad Sani Musa, confirmed that a suspect of similar case was arrested from the same neighbourhood by members of the security vigilante there and handed over to his command.

