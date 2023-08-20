NDLEA denies appointing Naira Marley as ambassador

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has debunked reports that it has engaged music star, Afeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has debunked reports that it has engaged music star, Afeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as its ambassador.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday, said the agency’s engagement with Naira Marley was to encourage him to use his skills and platforms to put out content that would discourage millions of his followers and Nigerian youths from substance abuse.

The statement reads in part: “The artiste had on Thursday, 17th August, 2023, led members of his team on a visit to the national headquarters of the agency in Abuja to express his preparedness to join the fight against drug abuse in the country.

“This clarification became necessary following continued misrepresentation of the purpose of the visit, especially on online platforms, where some reports suggest that the British-Nigerian singer was appointed as an NDLEA ambassador.”

He further said the decision of “the agency to encourage Naira Marley, with over seven million followers, half the population of those who abused drugs in Nigeria, is to use his platform to share anti-substance abuse messages as against using the same to promote and glamourise drug abuse.

“Indeed, no one is better suited to take the message against drug abuse to the Marlians than the head of the same movement.”

