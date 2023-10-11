Suspected cultists shot mechanic dead in Rivers

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have shot and killed an automobile technician identified as John Okon in the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.…

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have shot and killed an automobile technician identified as John Okon in the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that the incident occured at about 8:55pm on Tuesday when Okon was discussing with a lady in his car.

An eyewitness account had it that while the mechanic and the lady were still in the vehicle, about three gunmen arrived at the scene, shot him on the head and fled.

The source disclosed that before the gunmen fled, one of them returned to the scene to confirm if the mechanic was dead.

“There was confusion and serious panic in the area. People living there and those passing by took to their heels,” the source stated.

The witness said the lady in the vehicle with him shouted and scampered for safety.

Speaking on the incident, Commander of a local vigilante group, Prince Amatari, said the victim was killed in a red Wagon Golf car.

Amatari, who is the Commander, Diobu Security Service, disclosed that the mechanic was inside car around 9pm when the assailants struck.

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she had yet to get details of the incident.

