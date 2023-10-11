North West govs chart ways for regional development agenda, security

In their collective efforts to create sustainable regional development, governors of North West states have agreed to work with one another through a holistic approach…

In their collective efforts to create sustainable regional development, governors of North West states have agreed to work with one another through a holistic approach to inter-state modalities, leveraging natural, physical and human resources of the region.

The governors have also agreed to pursue a common agenda to address the devastating security challenges affecting the region in recent years.

This was made known after their strategic meeting held behind closed doors Tuesday in Katsina as contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Kano State Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on behalf of the spokespersons of the other state governors.

The meeting, hosted by the Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, was attended by Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto counterparts, as well as the deputy governor of Jigawa state.

While speaking at a joint press briefing shortly after the meeting, the governors said they had agreed to work together in improving the agricultural sector through a strategic value chain development, and access to agricultural inputs and commodity markets.

“We want to use this opportunity to appreciate Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention on the Hydropower project in northwestern states with the sole aim of boosting their economy and creating additional jobs for the teeming population,” said Yusuf at the joint press briefing.

Earlier before the meeting, the governors accompanied Radda who received former President Muhammad Buhari to launch a special security initiative titled “Katsina State Community Security Watch Corps (KSWC)”.

The corps members were trained to augment the efforts of the security agents in the state in fighting banditry and other forms of criminalities bedevilling the state.

During the event, Radda also inaugurated a security intervention trust fund committee under the Secretary to the government of the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba Faskari, with a three-week mandate to submit its report.

He also donated operational vehicles to security agencies in the state.

The governor said security was a top priority of his administration as 22 out of the 43 LGAs in the state were severely affected by insecurity.

