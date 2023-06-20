Surprise visit: Sokoto gov sees doctors operate with torch lights

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Monday paid an unscheduled visit to the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto on tricycle and met doctors and nurses operating…

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Monday paid an unscheduled visit to the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto on tricycle and met doctors and nurses operating with torch lights due to lack of electricity supply.

The governor was said to have visited the hospital in the early hours of Monday.

Riding with him was his Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa.

Briefing newsmen on the visit, Bawa said it was in response to the public outcry on the condition of the hospital.

“The unscheduled visit, which lasted for over an hour, offered the governor an opportunity to see things for himself,” he said.

“On arrival, the governor went straight to the medical wards and was surprised to find patients, their relatives and hospital workers using torch lights.

“We met some of the nurses and patient’s relatives sitting and sleeping outside because of heat,” he said.

“The nurses told the governor the hospital has been in darkness for the last nine months.

“They have no option than to use torch lights in attending to their patients,” he said.

The immediate past Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Hamza Maishanu who was at the hospital during the visit, attributed the darkness to the failure of the previous administration to pay their cash allocation for the past nine months.

Speaking, Governor Aliyu expressed dismay over the condition in which he met the hospital and the patients as well.

He therefore directed the hospital management to see him for further discussion on how to remedy the situation.

