How Sokoto Gov’s phone call saved students on verge of losing admission

A phone call by Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has saved some students of Usmanu Danfordiyo University, Sokoto, from being expelled over unpaid registration fees.

The students visited Government House on Friday and sought Ahmed’s intervention in the matter.

“You Excellency we are at the risk of losing our admission while the continuous students would not be allowed to write their semester exams,” representative of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Mailafiya Daniyalo, told the Governor.

According to Daniyalo, the deadline given to the students was Monday.

Responding to their request, Governor Aliyu said had it been they came earlier, he would have led them to the Vice Chancellor to plead on their behalf.

The Governor, however, placed a call to the University’s Vice Chancellor.

“Good afternoon Sir. It’s your boy and one of your products. I will ever remain loyal to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sir.

“Right now that I am talking with you I am with our students. I am even thinking of leading them to your office to come and start crying for you.

“Please allow them to write exams. You know I am only 11 days old in office. I will personally come for more discussion on the matter and I assure you, we will do the needful,” he said

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Lawal Bilbis, however, extended the deadline by one week which attracted thunderous applause from the students.

The students further commended the Governor for restoring electricity supply to tertiary institutions owned by the state, which had been disconnected over unpaid bills for months.

