Support police for crime-free society, PCRC tells Nigerians

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Tuesday called on Nigerians to support the Nigeria Police Force to make the country a crime-free society. Ibrahim Olaniyan,…

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Tuesday called on Nigerians to support the Nigeria Police Force to make the country a crime-free society.

Ibrahim Olaniyan, National Chairman (PCRC), made the call at the Force Headquarters Mosque in Abuja.

Olaniyan also asked Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to use this Ramadan period to pray for police officers to be able to tackle insecurity.

He presented relief materials by the committee to some personnel of the force through the leaderships of the force and the PSC, saying they deserve total support at all times in order to deliver on their mandates.

He said, “Our Police is not Ghanaian or Gambian Police, but Nigeria Police. Therefore, let us support their efforts to make our society crime free.

“We are here to say that the fruit God used you and others to plant has germinated. We are here to rejoice with you and show you love.”

Daily Trust reports that PCRC, a community policing-based organization, was established by the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force in 1984 to foster a partnership between the Force and the community with a view to enhancing the efficient and effective policing of communities in the country.