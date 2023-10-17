✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News | Top Story

Supplies running out in Gaza — UN agency

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned Tuesday that its supplies are running out in the…

Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned Tuesday that its supplies are running out in the Gaza Strip.

“This is why it’s absolutely critical to get supplies into Gaza now,’’ Juliette Touma, UNRWA Director of Communications said.

She added that UNRWA has not been able to bring any supplies into Gaza for the past ten days.

“The clock is ticking,’’ Touma warned. Following the unprecedented Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, and the retaliatory Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, this was ruled by Hamas.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians living in the densely populated, sealed-off coastal enclave have been displaced to the south of Gaza.
Fuel, food, electricity and water supplies to Gaza have been cut off following the attacks 10 days ago and so far, humanitarian aid deliveries have not been let in. (NAN)

