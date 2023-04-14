INEC finally releases list of Polling units where Sokoto Rerun will hold

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally released the names of polling units where the supplementary election would take place in Sokoto state. The…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally released the names of polling units where the supplementary election would take place in Sokoto state.

The electoral body also upheld the victory of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate for the Yabo-Shagari federal constituency, Umar Yusuf Yabo.

Yabo, 37, defeated the incumbent member, representing the area and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Umar after scoring 24,792 votes against the 22,497 votes secured by Umar.

In a statement signed by the Public Affairs Officers of the Commission, Dr. Shamsuddeen Haliru Sidi, said “In view of the foregoing, the supplementary election will take place in ten out of the 11 Federal constituency and three Senatorial zones.

“For the federal constituencies, the election would take place in 468 polling units across 133 registration areas with the total number of registered voters stood at 276,684.

“However, the supplementary election for the Senate would take place in 522 polling units cutting across 155 registration areas.”

INEC has distributed sensitive materials for the supplementary election.