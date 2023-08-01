Super Falcons to earn N46m each for picking World Cup round of 16 ticket

… Samoura praises team for making women’s football proud The Super Falcons of Nigeria are through to the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA…

… Samoura praises team for making women’s football proud

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are through to the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after a 0-0 draw against Ireland yesterday.

The feat means Nigeria is the first African country to have reached the World Cup knockout rounds in two successive finals as well as becoming the first African team to keep two clean sheets in the tournament.

Following their qualification, the Super Falcons are guaranteed at least $1, 380,000 (N1.1bn) in prize money to be shared amongst the players, a figure that could rise depending on their progress in the competition.

The money promised to teams that reach the round of 16 by FIFA will amount to $60,000 (N46m) per player when divided amongst the 23 Super Falcons squad members.

The nine-time African champions dominated the game from the blast of the whistle but were a bit wasteful and unlucky in getting the goal as the first half ended 0-0.

During the second half, Coach Randy Waldrum made the changes, introducing Monday Gift and Ifeoma Onumonu as he sought to get a goal, which failed to come as the game became stagnant for a while with both teams creating little in the closing stages.

In the end, the Super Falcons were able to hold off Ireland late in the game, settling for a draw.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of world football-governing body, FIFA, Ms Fatma Samoura commended the Super Falcons for reaching the Round of 16 saying their feat has brought joy to women’s football as a whole with their elegance and self-assuredness on the pitch, as well as African women football and the African girl-child.

“I must say that personally, I am proud of you. As you know, I am the first woman to be Secretary General of FIFA since the organisation was founded in 1904, and I am also an African. So, I am easily excited by any accomplishment that glorifies women’s football and African football.

“You have won one match here, as Morocco and Zambia, but you are the only team that has made it to the knock-out stage yet. I am also excited because when FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced my name as the new FIFA Secretary-General, I was in Nigeria working for the United Nations. So, Nigeria is a second home for me.”

