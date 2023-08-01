Terrorism: We won’t stop non-kinetic approach – CDI

The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, says the military will not stop using a non-kinetic approach that has been making many terrorists…

The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, says the military will not stop using a non-kinetic approach that has been making many terrorists and their families surrender in droves.

He said this in Abuja on Monday during the accreditation of 10 allied defence attaches and advisors deployed to Nigeria.

He said, “In recent times, the armed forces of Nigeria have given terrorists, bandits and other agents of destabilisation a bloody nose in our various offensive operations all over the country. I can make bold to state that our resolve has largely paid off as the security situation has largely improved.

“These undesirable elements are being decimated daily, while normal safety is being restored to troubled spots as part of our non-kinetic effort. However, hundreds of thousands of terrorists are surrendering to our troops on a daily basis. The resultant effect of all this is an enhanced security and safety of our land and our people.

Brain Drain: How dearth of health workers affects healthcare delivery in Katsina

Ogun border residents groan under lingering fuel ban

“A major index to ensure the success achieved is a recent Global Terrorism Index report where Nigeria has moved up in the improved index by two places with significant decrease in terrorist incidents and loss of life. Specifically, 385 deaths recorded so far in 2023 shows a drop so far by 23 per cent from 2022.”

He said the countries where the newly deployed attachés and advisors came from had strengthened their existing bilateral relationship with Nigeria.

He said they were not allowed to communicate directly with personnel of the Ministry of Defence or other components of the Nigerian government.

Earlier, Director, Foreign Liaison, DIA, Brig.-Gen. Ojogbane Adegbe, said the defence advisors and attaches were from Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Niger Republic, South Africa, South Korea, Tanzania, Ukraine and Zimbabwe.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...