Sunshine Stars honour Akeredolu, Dosunmu with win over Doma Utd

Sunshine Stars of Akure have honoured the memory of the late former Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and kit manager, Taiwo Dosunmu, with a 2-0 win over visiting Doma United in the first match of the match day 16 fixtures of the 2023/23 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) yesterday.

Before the game kicked off at the Akure Township stadium, the players and fans observed a minute silence for Akeredolu who died yesterday, and Dosunmu, who died of injuries sustained from a robbery.

Having crossed paths twice in the previous season’s abridged league Group B, the stage was set for another intense battle and it lived up to its billing.

Sunshine Stars who are now undefeated in their last three games in the early minutes of the game struggled as Doma United ensured they balanced the game.

But that changed in the 20th minute, when Isaac Emmanuel opened the scoring to beat Osayi Kingdom who has been in stellar form, boasting the most clean sheets this season with 12 out of 15 games.

In the 35th minute, the visitors had the opportunity to level things up. Majalisa’s freekick fell inside the box and Sunshine couldn’t clear out. Manga picked it but he wasn’t in the right position to slot in with the first half ending 1-0.

Just two minutes into the second half, Opeoluwa Olufemi doubled the lead, which was enough for the hosts to pick up their fifth win with 21 points and are 8th on the table while Doma remain second with 28 points. This game also saw Sunshine Stars score two goals in a match at home for the third time this season, which highlights their poor form in front of goal.

However, this is the first game they will win by a two-goal margin this season while keeping a fourth clean sheet at home and fifth clean sheet in the league

Meanwhile, the remaining games will be played today with Bayelsa United hosting Enyimba while Shooting Stars take on Enugu Rangers.

Rivers United will host Bendel Insurance while Abia Warriors trade tackles with Gombe United just as Plateau United face off against Sporting Lagos.

Katsina United will play hosts to Akwa United while Remo Stars will seek to consolidate their top spot when they face Heartland.

Lobi Stars will fancy a chance to overtake Doma United when they host Niger Tornadoes while Kano Pillars welcome Kwara United.