Sundry Foods to unveil largest bakery in P/Harcourt

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), a leading food services company in Nigeria is set to establish the largest bakery in the country in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The move is geared towards meeting the rising demand for its Nibbles bread products, SFL’s distinguished bakery offerings known for its quality and premium ingredients.

Nduka Mokwunye, Head of Marketing said: “This groundbreaking bakery boasts an impressive estimated daily production capacity in excess of 100,000 loaves of bread, marking the fourth addition to SFL’s bakery network, which already spans Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

“We are excited about what the new bakery means to our numerous customers. It will help fill the gap that the current increase in demand of Nibbles bread has generated. It will also further our bakery products reach and reinforce our presence in the competitive bakery space in the country,” Ebele Enunwa, Managing Director/CEO of SFL said.

It’s worth noting that SFL, in addition to its bakery services, owns and operates a portfolio of locally crafted food brands and services, including Kilimanjaro, Nibbles Creamery, Pizza Jungle, KiliGrill, and Sundry Foods Services, catering to the diverse needs of corporate organizations.

