Suleja chief imam dies hours after return from hajj

The Chief Imam of the Suleja Central Mosque in Niger State, Sheikh Dahiru Shuaibu, died on Saturday a few hours after he returned from pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

A family source, Abduljalil Dahiru Shuaibu, said the imam who returned from Saudi Arabia on Saturday around 9am died of cardiac arrest around 11pm in his residence.

He said, “I was among the family members who went to the Abuja airport on Saturday morning to receive the imam back home. But around 11pm, I received a call that the imam had passed on.”

City & Crime learnt that the imam, who died at the age of 76, was a retired khadi of the Shari’a Court of Appeal, Minna, Niger State, and was married to four wives, had 30 children and many grandchildren.

City & Crime reports that his remains were buried according to Islamic rites at the Suleja Muslim cemetery.

