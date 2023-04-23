✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sudan: Tweeps attack FG after saying it’s risky to evacuate Nigerians

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Sunday said the situation in Sudan had made it impossible for it to fly stranded Nigerians out of the…

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Diaspora Commission
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Sunday said the situation in Sudan had made it impossible for it to fly stranded Nigerians out of the country.

The Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in an update published on the Commission’s Twitter handle and signed by Gabriel Odu of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM, said; “…the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time”.

She noted that aircraft parked at the Airport in the country were burnt Saturday morning.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that humanitarian groups were seeking ways of getting food, water and medicals across to people.

Dabiri-Erewa, however, said the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan.

She appealed to the fighting parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as a fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the country.

However, Nigerians expressed their anger over the government’s excuses, saying other countries have been evacuating their citizens from Sudan.

Here are some of the tweets harvested:

