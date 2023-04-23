Sudan: Tweeps attack FG after saying it’s risky to evacuate Nigerians

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Sunday said the situation in Sudan had made it impossible for it to fly stranded Nigerians out of the…

The Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in an update published on the Commission’s Twitter handle and signed by Gabriel Odu of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM, said; “…the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time”.

She noted that aircraft parked at the Airport in the country were burnt Saturday morning.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that humanitarian groups were seeking ways of getting food, water and medicals across to people.

Dabiri-Erewa, however, said the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan.

She appealed to the fighting parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as a fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the country.

However, Nigerians expressed their anger over the government’s excuses, saying other countries have been evacuating their citizens from Sudan.

Here are some of the tweets harvested:

But many countries were able to evacuate their citizens from same SUDAN as we saw on aljazira and BBC. What are you guys talking about for God’s sake? — Saneski (@saneski02) April 23, 2023

What exactly is dis ppls job?what is their performance measure or indicator. Dis folks are in a job cos 9ja is messed up, otherwise @abikedabiri would v been sacked.Nigerians R stuck in war zone & u can’t do nothing,so wat r u getting paid to do? Dats why dey want BAT in power. — Funmi Adenle (@FunminiyiAdenle) April 23, 2023

how are other countries doing it?

is it magic

stop giving us excuses

evacuate Nigerians immediately — ruky__g💕 (@MRuqq) April 23, 2023

All these excuses are pointless and can’t stop the most powerful nation in Africa to evacuated its citizen from #Sudan — Salim M Tata (@SMTata01) April 23, 2023

How are others removing their people? Na magic? When we don’t value lives in our country try that’s what we get. After all no rich man pikin dey Sudan. — Angel Zedek (@angelzedek) April 23, 2023