Sudan: FG gives update on evacuation

The Federal Government has said the Nigeria Air Force (NAF C-130H) plane and Air Pace plane have been cleared to fly Egyptian airspace for the…

The Federal Government has said the Nigeria Air Force (NAF C-130H) plane and Air Pace plane have been cleared to fly Egyptian airspace for the evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

The government confirmed this in a joint press statement issued to newsmen by the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Janet Olisa, and that of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Sani Gwarzo in Abuja.

Sudan crisis: Allow Nigerian evacuees into your country, FG begs Egypt

Lessons From Ukraine and Sudan

“Arrangements have been concluded to airlift all Nigerians that have already escaped on their own to safety in countries neighbouring Sudan.

“However, forty buses have been secured in Sudan to convey the students and other Nigerians from Khartoum to Aswan border in Egypt which is one of the identified safe reception borders, as at time of this statement, first batch of buses had already departed Khartoum,” the statement said.

The federal government, however, said the initial hitches during transportation of stranded Nigerian students from Khartoum where bus drivers stopped and dropped the students over non-payment transport fees had been resolved.

”Some Nigerian students who found their way to the Ethiopian border were allowed entry into Ethiopia, following the interventions of some Nigerian leaders.

“The students are in safe condition. Similarly, another group of Nigerians assisted by government of United Arab Emirate have arrived Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and arrangement are been made to return them back home,” it assured.

The government said it has already convened a Situation Room to monitor the evacuation exercise.

It stated that the situation room is chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. (NAN)