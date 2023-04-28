Sudan crisis: Allow Nigerian evacuees into your country, FG begs Egypt

Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan are currently stranded in Egypt. As a result of the shutting down of Sudanese airspace, flights meant to convey…

Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan are currently stranded in Egypt.

As a result of the shutting down of Sudanese airspace, flights meant to convey people leaving Sudan have been landing in Egypt and neighbouring countries.

The Federal Government had made arrangement for Sudan evacuees to be moved to Cairo by road from where they would join flights back home.

The evacuation process began after the warring factions in Sudan agreed to a three-day ceasefire.

Daily Trust had reported how the Federal Government said the first set of evacuees would arrive on Friday.

But in a statement on Friday, Gabriel Odu, spokesman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), quoted Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the commission as saying over 7,000 nationals, including Nigerians, were stranded at the Egyptian border.

“Dabiri-Erewa said over 7000 Nationals, including Nigerians, are not being allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival late yesterday evening.”

“She added that The Nigerian mission in Egypt has been working tirelessly on this as the Egyptian authorities are insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.

“She appealed to the Egyptian authorities to kindly allow the already traumatized travelers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa,” the statement said.