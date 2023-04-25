Sudan: Diaspora group urges FG to evacuate Nigerians

A group, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora and Rebuild Nigeria Movement worldwide, yesterday asked the Federal Government to urgently evacuate Nigerian citizens in crisis-torn Sudan.…

A group, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora and Rebuild Nigeria Movement worldwide, yesterday asked the Federal Government to urgently evacuate Nigerian citizens in crisis-torn Sudan.

James Erebuoye, the president of the group, made the call in a statement.

He also condemned the economic situation of things in Nigeria, saying if things were working normal in the country, citizens would not have had to look elsewhere for a better life or for education.

“This is a very big error that needs to be corrected very fast as Nigerians are tired and will no longer tolerate failure of the system anymore,’’ he said.

Sudan crisis: Northern groups flay delayed evacuation of Nigerians

Sudan: No to evacuating Africans

Erebuoye, therefore, charged the in-coming administration to ensure that Nigeria is governed effectively and functions well again.

“That is as a country that is blessed with enough resources that can sustain the entire nation and its growth,’’ he said.

He also said the peace and unity of the country remained paramount, and that all hands must be on deck to achieve a better result in nation building. (NAN)