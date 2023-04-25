Sudan crisis: Northern groups flay delayed evacuation of Nigerians

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Monday knocked the federal government for the delay in evacuating Nigerians trapped in conflict-torn Sudan. CNG, in a…

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Monday knocked the federal government for the delay in evacuating Nigerians trapped in conflict-torn Sudan.

CNG, in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said it was disturbing that Nigerian government “should afford to fail, once again, in the statutory responsibility of protecting Nigerians at home in Nigeria and abroad.

“We are thus worried because a majority of the stranded Nigerians in Sudan are northern Nigerians which perhaps explains the levity and condescension with which the federal authorities are handling the situation.

“We wonder why the sense of emergency applied in the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine at the onset of the Russian invasion is not extended to the situation in Sudan.

“It is otherwise curious why the Federal Government would allow innocent lives to be endangered in a foreign land while Egypt and Ethiopian authorities exploit their situation,” it said

CNG further demanded action from both the National Assembly to compel the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Adviser and Nigeria’s representative in the AU to ensure urgent and safe evacuation of Nigerians who are mainly northerners trapped between Khartoum, Ethiopia and Egypt.