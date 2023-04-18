Crisis: Nigerian students in Europe beg Buhari to evacuate colleagues in Sudan

The President of National Association of Nigerian Students in Europe (NANSE), Muhammad Bashiru has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency,…

The President of National Association of Nigerian Students in Europe (NANSE), Muhammad Bashiru has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, protect and evacuate Nigerian students in Sudan amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

Bashiru in a statement urged the federal government to take immediate action and ensure the safety of Nigerian students who are currently studying in Sudan.

He said the ongoing conflict in Sudan posed a significant threat to their well-being and academic progress.

“We must understand that the effects of war are devastating, and it can cost lives, property, and even disrupt education. Nigerian students studying in Sudan are not immune to these consequences, and we cannot afford to sit back and watch them suffer,” he said.

He implored the federal government to take necessary measures to evacuate Nigerian students in Sudan and provide them with adequate support and resources to continue their education.

He said: “We cannot let the conflict in Sudan rob these students of their future. It is our responsibility to protect and ensure the safety of Nigerian students both at home and abroad. I urge the government to act swiftly and decisively in this matter.”