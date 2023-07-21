Subsidy: Your policies inflicting hardship on Nigerians, CAN tackles Tinubu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed concern over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration policies inflicting...

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed concern over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration policies “inflicting hardship” on Nigerians, calling for immediate measures that would alleviate the sufferings.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Friday in a statement, however, commended the President for some of his policies, including national appointments meant to foster unity in the nation.

“Against the backdrop of the recent unprecedented hikes in fuel prices and alarming inflation, the national leadership of the CAN wishes to express its deepest concerns over the prevailing hardships faced by Nigerians, and calls for immediate steps to mitigate the situation.

“While Nigerians were trying to adjust to the initial increase in fuel price to N540 and its consequential effect on cost of transportation, food, goods and services, and general cost of living, another hike alluded to market forces took the price to N617. The situation is just unbearable for millions of Nigerians who were already suffering poverty.

“It is therefore imperative that economic policies are formulated and implemented with utmost care and consideration for the prevailing hardships experienced by Nigerians,” Okoh said.

On appointments, the CAN leader noted that the trajectory which the present administration had set from the onset to provide all-inclusive governance is worthy of commendation.

He said, “The national balance seen in the recent appointment of Service Chiefs is heart-warming and re-assuring that every segment of the Nigerian society is critical and important in the Nigerian project. The CAN therefore commends the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for showing commitment towards building a united, peaceful and progressive Nigeria.”

He also urged the government to engage with critical stakeholders in a meaningful dialogue to explore sustainable solutions to the current situation, including developing comprehensive economic policies that promote inclusive growth, job creation, and social well-being.

“Government should take measures to reduce the price of fuel. Such measures should include removal of unnecessary levies and taxes on imported petroleum products, the stabilization of the foreign exchange market and putting back our local refineries to functional and effective use.

“We appeal to Nigerians for more patience while urging government to take urgent steps to ameliorate their sufferings. Let us work together to build an economy that is inclusive, resilient, and offers opportunities for every Nigerian to thrive,” Okoh said.

