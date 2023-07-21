Subsidy: Tinubu told to prioritise palliatives, tackle insecurity

Supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the umbrella of Confederation of APC Support Groups and Tinubu Shettima Support Network (TSN), have urged the president…

Supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the umbrella of Confederation of APC Support Groups and Tinubu Shettima Support Network (TSN), have urged the president to prioritise providing palliatives to Nigerians, tackle insecurity and revive the industries.

The Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Groups and National Chairman, TSN, Engr Kailani Muhammad, made the call Wednesday in Abuja at a State of the Nation briefing.

He said that Nigerians have given their mandate to Tinubu and that no one will take it away, stressing that the European Union (EU) should focus on activities that will help the developing countries and not their wealth and that they should not interfere in Nigeria’s democracy.

On the issue of palliatives, Kailani said the initiatives of the president to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal is most welcome, and that it should be strictly monitored to avoid abuse by unscrupulous government officials.

“Setting up a committee to run a market survey to determine forces that hike up the prices of commodities, goods and services and provide a genuine template for prices is a step in the right direction.

“Nigerians are groaning under severe hardship and we hope this synergy will bring succor to our teeming masses,” Kailani said.

On insecurity, Kailani, said security within the West African sub-region is of utmost importance to the development and well-being of the citizens and the state, adding that President Tinubu should vigorously explore all avenues for cooperation with regional leaders that can strengthen the security architecture within the region.

He said, “This will go a long way to counter terrorism, small arms, and weapons proliferation among member states, while also strengthening trade and commerce that will impact positively on our GDP.”

