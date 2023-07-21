Fernandes replaces Maguire as new Man Utd captain

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new captain of Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 28-year-old will replace…

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new captain of Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old will replace defender Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the team captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag after the England international failed to secure a place in the first team.

Fernandes, who has 64 goals and 54 assists in 185 games for the club in all competitions, captained in the absence of Maguire, who spent much of last season on the bench or injured.

The defender has been linked in British media reports with a move away from the club.

