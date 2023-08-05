Subsidy: Schools to reduce activities to cut costs – NAPPS

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has disclosed that they have concluded plans to reduce school activities...

The National President of NAPPS, Chief Abayomi Otubela, who stated this at the groundbreaking ceremony of N800 million NAPPS National Secretariat Conference Centre in Bwari, Abuja, said considering the hardship in the country caused by fuel subsidy removal, schools would ensure only core curricular activities are focused on.

“We want to say that some of our social activities will be reduced in terms of the kind of money we pump into that. We also want to begin to organise staff quarters around where the schools are existing to reduce the cost of transportation for the staff and where we could not build quarters, we can rent apartment and pay ahead and deduct on instalment basis,” Otubela said.

The president also noted that an increase in fees is inevitable, saying, “Increase in fees will have to come before we can achieve the increase in salary, so there is no way parents would not feel the impact of this.”

