Subsidy removal: Govs going about business as usual with endless convoys – TUC President

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Festus Osifo, has said that despite the subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu administration, state governors have not changed their lifestyle.

Osifo stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said the Tinubu administration had not put anything on the table for the poor before removing subsidy.

He said, “The people are the easiest target. The question Nigerians have asked is that what has the government brought to the table.

“Today for example, if you see one of the demands we submitted is that there are manufacturers in Nigeria, but what policy has been brought to help them? Governors are just going about business as usual.

“Their convoys are endless. The government is able to subsidy fuel. They borrowed money. What have they done with it.”

