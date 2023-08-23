✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Podcast | Top Story

    NIGERIA DAILY: The Life Of Nigerian Doctors Abroad

    Download Here Amidst the concerns of brain drain in the country, it looks like more Doctors are planning to leave the shores of the country,…

      By Dana Daniel Zagi and Daniel Oluwole

    More Podcasts

    Download Here
    Amidst the concerns of brain drain in the country, it looks like more Doctors are planning to leave the shores of the country, why is this so?

    NIGERIA DAILY: What FCT Residents Feel About Wike’s Demolition Threat

    NIGERIA DAILY: How Doctors&#8217; Stike Is Affecting The Ordinary Nigerians

    This episode of Nigeria daily takes a look at why Nigerian doctors leave, as well as how those that left already are fairing.

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: