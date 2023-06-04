Subsidy: Call off planned strike, Ndume begs NLC

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) has appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to call off the planned strike, billed to…

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) has appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to call off the planned strike, billed to begin on Wednesday.

Ndume, in a statement on Sunday, urged NLC to return to the negotiation table and sort out areas of disagreements with the Federal Government.

The senator, who is ths Director-General of Akpabio Senate presidency Campaign Organisation, also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to personally meet with labour leaders and assure them of the benefits of removing the subsidy.

“This fuel subsidy removal is something we must do now or never. We need to open the wounds now and begin to heal them. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) needs to work with the government and see how the effects can be minimised.

“If we don’t remove the subsidy now, some people will continue to milk this country. NLC should go to the negotiation table with the Federal Government.

“The NLC should not go on a strike first before negotiation. They should not make that mistake. Beside, there is no budget for subsidy. Where will the money come from? “I call on President Tinubu to personally meet with Labour leaders and resolve the issues. He should also assure them that things will be all right.”

Meanwhile, the Borno South senator, has revealed that with the appointment of Senator George Akume, agitation by leaders from the North Central Zone about the non-inclusion of the region in the appropriation of 10th National Assembly leadership positions, will fizzle out.

He said President Tinubu has demonstrated that his campaign mantra “Renewed Hope”, has come to stay.

