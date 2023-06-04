Ortom, Och’Idoma, others hail Akume’s appointment as SGF

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has hailed the appointment of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the…

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has hailed the appointment of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Ortom said on Saturday that the appointment of Senator Akume was a well deserved one and described the former Benue State Governor as a seasoned administrator whose wealth of experience will add immense value to the present government.

The ex-governor in a statement by his media aide, Terver Akase, commended President Tinubu for honouring Benue by appointing a son of the state to the exalted position of SGF.

Similarly, an APC chieftain, Prof Jonathan Uever, who is a former Special Adviser to the ex-governor on Land, Survey and Solid Minerals, and SA Youth & Sports Development, noted that Akume’s appointment was as a result of his track record of achievements, experience, pedigree and capacity both at the federal and state levels.

Also, the paramount traditional ruler of Idoma kingdom in Benue State, Och’Idoma Dr John Eliagwu Odogbo, described the new SGF as a seasoned administrator bearing on his civil service experience, and political sagacity.

Odogbo said the SGF’s eyes for spotting potential are a testament to the fact that he is best suited for his new national assignment even as he appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the timely recognition of a worthy Benue son for the all-important national position.

