Subsidy: Bode George demands probe of previous palliatives

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has demanded investigation into how palliative worth N500bn was previously implemented by the federal government.

He spoke against the backdrop of the planned distribution of monthly N8000 for families as a palliative on the removal of fuel subsidy.

George who was speaking at the 5th public lecture organised by the Freedom Online Newspapers in Lagos said no palliative can be distributed without verifiable data.

Commenting on the planned palliative, he said, “How will the palliatives be distributed? A quick reminder of the N500B previously collected monthly and supposedly distributed without data and accountability calls for in-depth investigation and punishment.”

The elder statesman decried the state of the nation, likening the present situation of Nigeria to a biblical Prophet Micah.

He said, “This story by Prophet Micah is akin to the present situation in Nigeria and that is why I want to share this message with all Nigerians.”

According to him, there was the need for divine intervention to stop the financial sleaze going on in the country.

He said, “Enough of this deceit: Enough of this rottenness in the financial management of our Nation.

“Let us put an end to the economic inequalities, injustice, unfairness in the distribution of our God given resources and our financial wealth. A situation where a sitting Senator collects N23M every month, a retired Federal Permanent Secretary collects N1m per month and a retired General collects N250K as pension per month is despicable, shambolic, nonsensical and outright systemic failure.

“I weep for my Country Nigeria but if like Prophet Micah said, our Nation will rise again if we put the fear of God before all human endeavours. Nigeria will rise again. We will rise again.”

He further stated that policing should be community based and called for state and local police.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alaba called on all political actors to empower the voices of the youths and not use them as instruments of violence or perpetration of vices.

The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma represented by his Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba said that for democracy to flourish and bear expected fruits, there must be certain minimal conditions such as free and fair elections, unhindered participation of the citizenry in politics and civil life, Effective enforcement of rights of the citizens and supremacy of the law.

Managing Director/EIC of Freedom Online, Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo ,said Nigerians expect good governance which can be guaranteed through decentralization of power.

