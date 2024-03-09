✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gombe

Students with disability seek urgent renovation of school

Some students of the Centre for Special Education, Gombe State, have appealed to the state government and other stakeholders to urgently renovate the school’s facilities…

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya
    By NAN

Some students of the Centre for Special Education, Gombe State, have appealed to the state government and other stakeholders to urgently renovate the school’s facilities ahead of the rainy season.

The students made the appeal during the donation of sanitary pads and books to the school by Muhsal Disabled Support Foundation in collaboration with Advocacy Centre for Development (AC4D) on Friday in Gombe to mark the International Women’s Day.

Maryam Garba, a Senior Secondary three (SS3) student of the school from Yobe State, said she had been in the school for four years and no single renovation had been done.

Garba said the poor state of the school made it difficult for the students to learn as they had to grapple with so many challenges.

She said as the rainy season was approaching, many of the students were already apprehensive because the roofs of some of their classrooms had been blown off.

“The cold and rains make us fear more during the rainy season.

“Some of the classrooms have been abandoned because of their poor state; no roof and so we now have to combine students of different classes in one room.

Hauwa Dauda, another student, said the school needed a face-lift so that the students could feel the comfort that students in other good schools were enjoying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated to students include, sanitary pads, pants, blankets, mats, books, hypos, pencils, soaps, amongst others.

The theme of the International Women’s Day 2024 is, “Inspire Inclusion.” (NAN)

 

