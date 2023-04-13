Student slumps during lecture, dies day to matriculation

A fresh student at the Kwara State College of Education, Aminat Akanke Tajudeen, has slumped while receiving a lecture and died. The incident, our correspondent…

A fresh student at the Kwara State College of Education, Aminat Akanke Tajudeen, has slumped while receiving a lecture and died.

The incident, our correspondent gathered, occurred around 1:30 pm on Wednesday shortly after the deceased collected her matriculation gown for the ceremony scheduled for Thursday and returned to the class.

A senior staff member of the school who spoke anonymously on the issue, said the late Tajudeen was rushed to the school clinic after she suddenly slumped during a lecture.

A student nurse that was also part of the team that attended to her said she was brought in dead but was still referred to the Ilorin General Hospital to prevent unnecessary protest by students.

She was later taken to the Muslim cemetery, Osere, where she was buried.

While speaking at her burial, the deceased’s father, said, “She showed no sign of sickness. We had quite a lengthy discussion on several issues before I escorted her to get a cab to the school.”

The college Public Relations Officer, Mrs Abibat Zubair, who confirmed the incident, told Daily Trust that she was a student of Music/Yoruba, adding that she was mourned by the college and students during the matriculation ceremony.

“The Provost visited the parents yesterday (Wednesday) to sympathise with them and also mourned her today during the matriculation ceremony together with the students,” the PRO added.

Checks on Facebook indicated that she would have celebrated her birthday today (Thursday), the day of her matriculation.

Part of a post from her colleague in the Department of English/Islamic Studies, Abdulhameed Nafiu Ishola read: “Death took you away without notification. You were very jovial and gentle like a dove, easy-going and well-brought. You smiled at every word uttered to you and promised to stay and celebrate your birthday today (Thursday) with us. But you left us in sorrow”.