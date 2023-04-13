Gangs of Lagos: Outrage over portrayal of Eyo Masquerade

While some people are lauding, Gangs of Lagos, the recent film co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju and Jade Osiberu some others are dissatisfied with some…

While some people are lauding, Gangs of Lagos, the recent film co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju and Jade Osiberu some others are dissatisfied with some scenes in the movie.

In the film which depicted the criminal world in Isale Eko, there were scenes where hitmen were disguised as Eyo masquerades to carry out their dastardly acts.

The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 7, 2023, as the first Amazon Original Movie from Africa. Stating its displeasure about those scenes, the Lagos State government said that the film was a cultural misrepresentation as well as portraying the culture of the state in a derogatory manner.

While reacting to the movie, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf said the Ministry, being the regulatory body and custodian of the culture of Lagos State, viewed the film as a mockery of the heritage of Lagos.

She said, “We are of the opinion that the production of the film ‘The Gang of Lagos’ is very unprofessional and misleading while its content is derogatory of our culture, with the intention to desecrate the revered heritage of the people of Lagos. It is an unjust profiling of a people and culture as being barbaric and nefarious. It depicts a gang of murderers rampaging across the State.”

Also, the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU) has threatened to take legal action against the producers of the movie due to the way the Eyo masquerade was portrayed in the film.

In a statement, they said in part through their union’s chairman, Yomi Tokosi, “The attention of the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU) has been drawn to the very disturbing violent images in a new movie directed by Jade Osiberu and Kemi Lala Akindoju, executive produced by Adesegun Adetoro, Demi Olubanwo, Olumide Soyombo, Bankole Wellington, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Kola Aina; and filmed by Greoh Studios, and released by Amazon’s Prime Video Nigeria called Gangs of Lagos.

“In the movie, the unique Eyo masquerade indigenous to the Isale Eko community in Lagos was illegally and scandalously depicted as being used as a camouflage, decoy and subterfuge for murderers and gangsters operating in the Isale Eko area.”

Entertainers who are of Lagos descent have also waded into the situation expressing their displeasure about the film. For instance, veteran movie star, Prince Jide Kosoko, whose father was once a king in Lagos state said in a recent interview, “I find the issues surrounding the movie sad, not because of lack of technical quality but for the desecration of the culture of the good people of Lagos.”

Prolific rap artiste, Vector, who is also an indigene of Lagos gave his two cents about the movie via a recent post on his Instagram account. He emphasised that “Eyo is not a criminal organization.”

Vector said, “I was born at the Onikan health centre, Lafiaji, Lagos Island. All I have seen during the Eyo festival every time they’re out is, they stop by at ours and prayed wishing prosperity for my family.

“Most of my friends like the Olugbanis who are direct Eyo Ologede gatekeepers are not gun shooting criminals using culture as a disguise.

“As teenagers, I’ve had friends (underneath the regalia) chase me with the staff (Opambata) because I knew they would take advantage and show me shege lol.

He continued, “My idea of what the Bajulaiye is, is totally different from murderous criminality. Going by what the term gang means, it is disrespectful to define the Eyo in the same light.

“In light of what I’ve experienced about Eyo, I wish prosperity to the hands that labored. Although the movie would still be good without referring to Eyo as a (criminal) gang in Lagos. “Eyo is not a criminal organization.”(sic)