Stronghold: Tinubu coasts to victory in South West

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is coasting to victory in his stronghold in the South West region comprising Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun and Oyo states.

According to the results declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far, Tinubu has won in Ekiti, Ogun and Ondo states and maintained a landslide lead in Oyo State. He was, however, defeated in Osun State by the his rival in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In his state in Lagos, he is currently neck and neck with the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, according to the results from 17 local government areas announced as of Sunday night.

In Ekiti, Tinubu, who polled over 201,494 votes across the 13 local government areas of Ekiti State, was announced the winner by the state Collation Officer, Prof Akeem Lasisi, on Sunday.

Lasisi, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, further disclosed that the PDP scored 89,554 votes while the LP garnered 11,397 votes just as the New Nigerian Peoples Party got 264 votes in the state.

In Ogun, Tinubu got 341,554 votes across the 20 local government areas to defeat Atiku, who garnered 123,831 votes to finish in second position. Tinubu polled 369,924 votes in Ondo ahead of Atiku who scored 115,463 votes.

However, in Osun State, Atiku won in 20 local government areas with 354,366 votes to defeat his closest rival, Tinubu, who scored 343,945 votes and won in 10 local governments.