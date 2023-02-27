✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Top Story

BREAKING: Obi’s Labour Party Tsunami consumes Enugu Gov’s Senatorial ambition

Chief Okechukwu Ezea of Labour Party (LP) has defeated Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu North Senatorial District The Independent Electoral…

Chief Okechukwu Ezea of Labour Party (LP) has defeated Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu North Senatorial District

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Labour Party candidate the winner of Saturday’s general election for the District.

Announcing the results on Monday morning, the returning officer, Prof Chukuemeka Ubaka, said Ezea scored a total of 104,492 votes to defeat Ugwuanyi, who scored 46,948.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Simon Eze ,came third with 6,816 votes.

Labour Party has been springing suprisies in this year’s election.

In Lagos, Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, is neck in neck with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC.

Óbi defeated Tinubu in Ikeja Local Government, which the APC strongman has never lost since 1999.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories