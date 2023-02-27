BREAKING: Obi’s Labour Party Tsunami consumes Enugu Gov’s Senatorial ambition

Chief Okechukwu Ezea of Labour Party (LP) has defeated Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu North Senatorial District The Independent Electoral…

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Labour Party candidate the winner of Saturday’s general election for the District.

Announcing the results on Monday morning, the returning officer, Prof Chukuemeka Ubaka, said Ezea scored a total of 104,492 votes to defeat Ugwuanyi, who scored 46,948.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Simon Eze ,came third with 6,816 votes.

Labour Party has been springing suprisies in this year’s election.

In Lagos, Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, is neck in neck with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC.

Óbi defeated Tinubu in Ikeja Local Government, which the APC strongman has never lost since 1999.