N2bn misappropriation: I went to EFCC without being invited, says Buhari’s minister, Tallen

The former Minister of Women Affairs under former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, has said she went to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of her own volition.

Tallen was grilled by the anti-graft agency on Friday for allegedly misappropriating N2 billion from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project (AFLPM).

In a statement on Saturday, Tallen said she was neither invited nor arrested, but was at the EFCC office on her “own accord” to “address the very false allegations” made against her.

She, however, did not provide details on the allegation.

She said, “Owing to the respect for my former principal — Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation, however, it has now become necessary to do so.

“Firstly, the decent & appropriate action, should this have been a genuine enquiry, would be to write to the Ministry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

“To immediately jump to the open without any proper formal correspondence is highly unprofessional, portrays a lack of respect for the Ministry of Women Affairs and is injurious to my person and character.

“Furthermore, I will like to state that there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency neither was I arrested.”

