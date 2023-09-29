Strike: Labour shuns meeting with FG

The organised Labour has shunned a meeting scheduled by the federal government as part of the efforts to prevent a nationwide strike by workers. Daily…

The organised Labour has shunned a meeting scheduled by the federal government as part of the efforts to prevent a nationwide strike by workers.

Daily Trust reports that the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, were meant to meeting with Labour leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by 3pm on Friday.

But the meeting failed to hold because the labour side did not show up.

Lalong was sighted at the office of the Chief of Staff in preparation for the meeting, but the labour leaders were not seen as of 5:30pm.

Efforts to get the reason for their absence were unsuccessful Friday night.

Sources close to the office of the Chief of Staff said the meeting had been rescheduled for sometime over the weekend, saying he could not ascertain the particular day.

“They have to disperse since the NLC and TUC people didn’t show up. There must have been a reason and I believe they would have communicated their reasons to those waiting for them. I learned though that the meeting has been rescheduled for sometime during the weekend, but I don’t know which day”, the source said.

The organised Labour had given a notice on Tuesday September 26 that Nigerian workers would be starting an indefinite industrial action, nationwide, from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in protest of the harsh economic conditions in the country, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

