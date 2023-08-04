Still on estimated billing

I wish to draw the attention of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission that millions of electricity consumers are refusing to pay their bills because they…

I wish to draw the attention of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission that millions of electricity consumers are refusing to pay their bills because they feel shortchanged by the practice of issuing them with estimated bills.

Our DISCOS are involved in corporate extortion through estimated billing which the Commission has failed to tackle through the provision of pre-paid meters to all households across the 36 States and 774 local government areas.

This is the only way to ensure that the DISCOs live up to expectation of providing their respective customers with electricity constantly.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem [email protected]

